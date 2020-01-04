Scottish League One: Leaders Raith Rovers stay two points clear

Striker Jamie Gullan ended his loan spell with the winning goal in a 2-1 success against Peterhead to maintain Raith Rovers' two-point lead at the top of Scottish League One.

Closest challengers Airdrieonians beat Forfar Athletic 1-0.

Falkirk remain a point further adrift in third after easing aside Dumbarton 3-0, while Montrose defeated East Fife 1-0 to replace them in the top four.

David Goodwillie's hat-trick gave 10-man Clyde a 3-3 draw with Stranraer.

At Stark's Park, Dylan Tait's early opener for Raith was quickly cancelled out by Peterhead striker Derek Lyle. But 20-year-old Gullan, in his final game before returning to Hibernian, won it before the break with his ninth goal for Rovers, who held on despite David McKay's late dismissal for a second yellow.

Airdrie dominated against visitors Forfar but it took until 17 minutes from time before Nat Wedderburn squeezed home the only goal.

Falkirk had few problems extending their unbeaten run to eight games as Charlie Telfer's strike and a second-half Declan McManus double sent Dumbarton away empty-handed.

East Fife dropped out of the promotion play-off places with a second defeat in a row as Lewis Milne continued Montrose's rise with the 35th-minute winner at Links Park.

Bottom club Stranraer narrow the gap on Forfar to six points, but squandered a 2-0 lead against a Clyde side that played 70 minutes with 10 men after Barry Cuddihy's red card.

Following the defender's dismissal for a last-man foul on Andy Stirling, the visitors took control with Cameron Elliott and Jordan Allan on target. But two goals from Goodwillie, the second a penalty, hauled Clyde before the hour. Cameron Elliott's header edged Stranraer in front again, only for Goodwillie to nod a dramatic leveller.