Irish Cup fifth round: Mighty Linfield beaten by Queen's in shock result

Marc McKenna's goal put Queen's into a 1-0 first-half lead
Irish Premiership champions Linfield have been beaten 2-1 by Queen's University in one of the biggest ever upsets in Irish Cup history.

The Championship side were 1-0 up at half-time through Marc McKenna but Linfield, cup winners a record 43 times, equalised through Shayne Lavery.

Queen's regained the lead in the fifth-round tie through a 76th-minute Jonah Mitchell penalty after a hand ball.

Linfield, managed by David Healy, last won the cup in 2017.

