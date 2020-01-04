Irish Cup fifth round: Mighty Linfield beaten by Queen's in shock result
Irish Premiership champions Linfield have been beaten 2-1 by Queen's University in one of the biggest ever upsets in Irish Cup history.
The Championship side were 1-0 up at half-time through Marc McKenna but Linfield, cup winners a record 43 times, equalised through Shayne Lavery.
Queen's regained the lead in the fifth-round tie through a 76th-minute Jonah Mitchell penalty after a hand ball.
Linfield, managed by David Healy, last won the cup in 2017.
