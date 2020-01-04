Match ends, Getafe 0, Real Madrid 3.
Getafe 0-3 Real Madrid: Raphael Varane and Luka Modric score in win
Real Madrid moved back to the top of La Liga - for a few hours at least - thanks to victory at neighbours Getafe.
Goalkeeper David Soria deflected the ball into his own net as he tried to punch away under pressure from Raphael Varane.
Varane then headed home from Toni Kroos' free-kick - a decision which stood after a long video assistant replay delay to check for offside.
Luka Modric added a third in injury time from Federico Valverde's pass.
Gareth Bale forced Soria into two saves, and had a hand in Modric's late goal, but the Wales forward has not scored for his club since 1 September.
Seventh-placed Getafe had plenty of chances - 15 shots to Real's nine - but rarely properly threatened goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.
Real go one point above Barcelona, who visit city rivals Espanyol at 20:00 GMT.
Line-ups
Getafe
- 13Soria
- 22SuárezBooked at 39mins
- 2Dakonam
- 6Cabrera
- 12NyomBooked at 34minsSubstituted forNdiayeat 81'minutes
- 21FajrSubstituted forMolinaat 60'minutes
- 18Arambarri
- 20Maksimovic
- 15Cucurella
- 7MataSubstituted forPortilloat 80'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 9Rodríguez
Substitutes
- 1Chichizola
- 3Pacheco Antunes
- 8Portillo
- 11Ndiaye
- 16Etxeita
- 19Molina
- 24Timor
Real Madrid
- 13Courtois
- 2Carvajal
- 5Varane
- 3Militão
- 23MendyBooked at 90mins
- 10Modric
- 14Casemiro
- 8KroosSubstituted forValverdeat 71'minutes
- 11Bale
- 9BenzemaSubstituted forJovicat 81'minutesBooked at 82mins
- 22IscoSubstituted forVinícius Júniorat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Areola
- 6Nacho
- 15Valverde
- 18Jovic
- 19Odriozola
- 25Vinícius Júnior
- 27Rodrygo
- Referee:
- José Luis Munuera Montero
- Attendance:
- 15,426
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away7
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home20
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Getafe 0, Real Madrid 3.
Goal!
Goal! Getafe 0, Real Madrid 3. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Federico Valverde following a fast break.
Booking
Francisco Portillo (Getafe) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).
Amath Ndiaye (Getafe) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Damián Suárez (Getafe) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Casemiro.
Offside, Real Madrid. Federico Valverde tries a through ball, but Luka Jovic is caught offside.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Djené Dakonam.
Attempt missed. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Federico Valverde with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Jovic.
Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Amath Ndiaye (Getafe).
Attempt blocked. Mauro Arambarri (Getafe) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Nemanja Maksimovic (Getafe) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marc Cucurella with a cross.
Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).
Nemanja Maksimovic (Getafe) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Getafe. Marc Cucurella tries a through ball, but Ángel Rodríguez is caught offside.
Offside, Getafe. Francisco Portillo tries a through ball, but Jorge Molina is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Ángel Rodríguez (Getafe) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mauro Arambarri.
Luka Jovic (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Leandro Cabrera (Getafe).
Booking
Luka Jovic (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Luka Jovic (Real Madrid).
Damián Suárez (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Federico Valverde (Real Madrid).
Mauro Arambarri (Getafe) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Luka Jovic replaces Karim Benzema.
Substitution
Substitution, Getafe. Amath Ndiaye replaces Allan-Roméo Nyom.
Substitution
Substitution, Getafe. Francisco Portillo replaces Jaime Mata.
Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mauro Arambarri (Getafe).
Corner, Getafe. Conceded by Ferland Mendy.
Attempt missed. Jorge Molina (Getafe) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Offside, Real Madrid. Thibaut Courtois tries a through ball, but Vinícius Júnior is caught offside.
Hand ball by Gareth Bale (Real Madrid).
Offside, Real Madrid. Casemiro tries a through ball, but Vinícius Júnior is caught offside.