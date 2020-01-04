Luke Daniels: Brentford goalkeeper signs new deal to expire at the end of the 2020-21 season

Luke Daniels has been an unused substitute for every Brentford league game this season

Goalkeeper Luke Daniels has signed a new contract with Brentford to run to the end of the 2020-21 season, with an option of a further year for the club.

Daniels joined the Bees from Scunthorpe in the summer of 2017 and has made 25 appearances, with one Carabao Cup outing so far this season.

His last league appearance came in a 3-0 win over Preston in May 2019.

The 31-year-old, who has played 279 games in his career, has served as back-up to David Raya this term.

Daniels has had 10 clubs, including spells at Tranmere, Shrewsbury and Southend.