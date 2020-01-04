Alloa Athletic: Peter Grant rails against penalty decisions

Referee David Munro awarded Partick Thistle two penalties in the draw with Alloa

Alloa Athletic's Peter Grant says managers are at a loss to explain what constitutes a penalty kick this season.

Grant was critical of referee David Munro over the award of two spot-kicks to Partick Thistle in Saturday's 1-1 draw at the Indodrill Stadium.

It leaves Alloa four points adrift at the bottom of the Championship.

"It doesn't matter what coaches say because we're saying the same things, week in, week out," Grant told BBC Scotland's Sportsound.

"We don't know what's a free-kick, we don't know what's a penalty kick."

'We never hear assessors' reports'

Goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald saved Stuart Bannigan's first penalty but was beaten by his second as Thistle fought back for a point and denied the hosts back-to-back wins.

However, Grant was unhappy with the penalty decisions and says controversial calls are putting managers' jobs at risk.

"It's interesting," he added. "I said to the linesman, 'Because they missed it [the first penalty], he [Munro] is desperate to give another one.

"I hardly had the words out of my mouth when there was another one [penalty]. It's ironic that from the cross, the ball was going out for a goal kick. But, 20 yards above the bar, by the post… it's the first time that I've seen that.

"That's an interesting one to watch. But, as I say, it's alright when managers and players get judged week in and week out. [Referee] Assessors come to games - we never hear their reports and never get told about what the referees get marked on.

"It's about time they open that dialogue instead of all of us getting sacked. Some of them should maybe look at the situation: why is it that some of us get sacked or lose our jobs? Especially young guys in the game nowadays, I can see their frustration."

Peter Grant expressed frustration over the two penalties his Alloa side conceded

Alloa remain rooted to the bottom of the table, four points behind Greenock Morton and Partick Thistle, but Grant is confident they can move out of the relegation zone.

"It was a proper game of football and a really good game for the Championship," he added.

"I know that we have to win games of football. If we don't then we get relegated. If we get that wee bit of fortune, which I think we deserve, then we'll look after ourselves. We know that's what we've got to do."