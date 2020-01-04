FA Cup round-up: Rochdale hold Newcastle, Burnley through

Media playback is not supported on this device 'What a moment!' 40-year-old Wilbraham levels against Newcastle

FA Cup third round Date: 4-6 January Coverage: Liverpool v Everton live on BBC One on Sunday, 5 January (16:01 GMT) - as well as Arsenal v Leeds United on Monday, 6 January (19:56 GMT)

League One Rochdale fought back to earn an FA Cup third-round replay against Premier League side Newcastle United with a 1-1 draw at Spotland.

The Magpies took the lead when Paraguay striker Miguel Almiron clinically finished from Christian Atsu's smart cutback.

Despite enjoying the bulk of possession and chances, Newcastle were unable to find second goal as they lost Almiron and Yoshinori Muto to injury.

Dale pushed for an equaliser and 40-year-old substitute Aaron Wilbraham levelled with a close-range finish with 11 minutes left.

Fellow Premier League side Burnley secured their place in the fourth round with a comfortable 4-2 victory over League One Peterborough at Turf Moor.

The Clarets raced into a 3-0 lead with goals from Jay Rodriguez, Erik Pieters and Jeff Hendrick, before Ivan Toney pulled one back just before half-time.

Rodriguez notched his second of the game seven minutes into the second half, with Ricky Jade-Jones also on target for Posh.

No run for Newport this season, Eaves treble sinks Millers

Welsh side Newport County had knocked out Leeds United, Leicester City, Middlesbrough and given scares to Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City in the past couple of seasons.

However, the League Two club will not get the opportunity to repeat their FA Cup giant-killing acts after a 3-0 defeat by Millwall.

Connor Mahoney's penalty and a goal apiece for Matt Smith and Tom Bradshaw saw the Championship side through.

A hat-trick from Tom Eaves helped Hull City come from behind to clinch a dramatic 3-2 win over Rotherham at the New York Stadium.

Jeremie Bela's also scored late on as Birmingham edged a 2-1 win over Blackburn at St Andrew's.

Bristol City and Shrewsbury require a replay after their tie finished in a 1-1 draw.

The draw for the FA Cup fourth round will be held on Monday, 6 January with coverage on BBC One and the BBC Sport website from 19.30 GMT.