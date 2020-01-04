Elise Hughes: Bristol City Women sign Everton striker on loan

Wales' Elise Hughes tackles England winger Nikita Parris during a World Cup qualifier in Newport in 2018

Bristol City Women have signed Wales striker Elise Hughes on loan from Everton until the end of the season.

Hughes, 18, has only played five times this season for her parent club, who are fifth in the Women's Super League.

She joins a Robins side that are bottom of the WSL table and without a league win in nine games this season.

"She's a young, talented player who has potential to shine in the WSL and who impressed me during her performances for Wales," said manager Tanya Oxtoby.

"We identified the centre-forward role as an area we needed to strengthen due to long-term injuries and we feel Elise can add real to the value to the squad."

Hughes made her senior international debut aged just 16, in the Cyprus Cup against Switzerland in March 2018.

She was won just one further cap since, but has been a regular part of Jane Ludlow's Wales squad.

The teenager could make her Bristol City debut away to Manchester United in the WSL on Sunday.

