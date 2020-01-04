Filippa Wallen: West Ham Women sign Swedish full-back

Filippa Wallen joins a West Ham side currently eighth in Women's Super League

West Ham Women have signed left-back Filippa Wallen from Swedish club IF Brommapojkarna.

The arrival of the 19-year-old on an undisclosed-length contract follows the signing of former England Under-20 captain Grace Fisk.

"This is a really big step for me, and I think it will be a huge move for my development," she said.

West Ham's WSL game with Everton on Sunday has been postponed because of a flu outbreak in the squad.

Their next Women's Super League fixture is a London derby at Tottenham Hotspur on 12 January.

