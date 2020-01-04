Alexander Nubel: Schalke keeper to join Bayern Munich in summer

Alexander Nubel was named Schalke captain after just 22 first-team appearances

Bayern Munich have announced that Schalke goalkeeper Alexander Nubel will join the club on a free transfer in the summer.

The ex-Germany Under-21 international, 23, has agreed a five-year contract with the Bundesliga champions.

Nubel was named Schalke captain before this season after becoming first choice after the winter break in 2018-19.

He told the club in December that he would not be renewing his contract, which expires at the end of June.

Nubel is serving a four-match ban after being sent off for a chest-high tackle on Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Mijat Gacinovic on 15 December.

He has made 35 appearances in Germany's top flight and could be a long-term successor to Manuel Neuer, who has been at Bayern since 2011.

Neuer also joined from Schalke and has gone on to make 233 Bundesliga appearances for Bayern, helping them win the league seven times and the Champions League in 2013.

The 33 -year-old Germany international's contract is due to expire in 2021.