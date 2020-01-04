Cove Rangers & Edinburgh City keep winning in League Two

Jamie Masson scored twice in a comfortable win for Cove Rangers

Jamie Masson and Mitch Megginson scored twice as Cove Rangers thrashed Brechin City 5-1 to stay top of League Two.

Masson opened the scoring on 31 minutes, with Ryan McCord levelling for the bottom of the table hosts early in the second half.

Masson struck again soon after and Megginson took his season's tally to 18 with his double before Fraser Fyvie powered in a late shot.

Edinburgh City stay two points behind Cove after winning 1-0 at Elgin City.

Scott Shepherd fired in the only goal at Borough Briggs on 27 minutes.

Cowdenbeath raced into a 3-0 half-time lead at home to Annan Athletic, with Connor Smith, David Cox and Mikey Herd on target. The visitors, who lost Christian Nade to a red card on 41 minutes, found a consolation goal via Ayrton Sonkur.

Stirling Albion moved up to fifth place with a 3-0 success at Albion Rovers thanks to a Darryl Duffy hat-trick. The veteran striker converted an early penalty before adding two more strikes before the interval.

Queen's Park are just one point behind the Binos after beating Stenhousemuir 2-1 at Hampden, with goals from Kieran Moore and William Mortimer. Alan Cook reduced the deficit early in the second half but the Warriors could not find a way to extend their two-point cushion over Brechin at the wrong end of the table.