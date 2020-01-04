Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, St Mirren, Aberdeen, Ross County

Celtic could land winger Mohamed Elyounoussi on a permanent deal if they are willing to pay Southampton the £9m they splashed out on record signing Odsonne Edouard in June 2018. (Daily Record)

Newcastle United have stepped up their interest in signing Rangers skipper James Tavernier, with manager Steve Bruce sending his top scouts to watch the right-back in Sunday's win over Celtic. (Sun)

Hearts are lining up a bid to bring Kyle Lafferty back to Tynecastle, with the Northern Ireland striker a free agent following a season in Norway. (Daily Record)

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin is hoping to thrash out a compensation deal for 21-year-old Cork City central defender Conor McCarthy. (Daily Record)

Celtic and Rangers have no plans to pull the plug on their Dubai training camps - despite rising tensions in the Middle East. (Sun)

Celtic, Rangers and Aberdeen are monitoring Foreign Office advice ahead of their winter training camps in Dubai. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Hearts are poised to appoint manager Daniel Stendel's assistant within the next week and it may not be one of the German's former coaches at Barnsley. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Ross County's top scorer Ross Stewart will miss six weeks after suffering a hamstring tear. (Daily Express, print edition)

Former Celtic defender John Hughes says that Leigh Griffiths can fire his old club to the Premiership title and can be the striker that Neil Lennon's team are crying out for. (The National)

Forward Jamie Gullan, 20, will return to Hibs claiming he's now ready to push for a place in Jack Ross' squad after completing a successful spell on loan with Raith Rovers. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Dunfermline have signed midfielder Ethan Ross, 18, on loan from Aberdeen for the remainder of the season. (Press & Journal)

Former Hamilton Accies boss Billy Reid, now assistant manager at Brighton, stars as a 1920s landlord in Vindication Swim, a new film which tells the story of Mercedes Gleitze, the first British woman to swim the English Channel. (Daily Record)