Stirling Albion v Cove Rangers
Line-ups
Stirling
- 1Hogarth
- 2Truesdale
- 6McGregor
- 5Banner
- 3Thomson
- 7Jardine
- 8Docherty
- 4Nicoll
- 11Willis
- 9Mackin
- 10Hughes
Substitutes
- 12Scott
- 14McLean
- 15Wright
- 16Duffy
- 17Stott
- 18Heaver
- 19Nguene Bikey
Cove Rangers
- 1McKenzie
- 5Ross
- 6Strachan
- 12Higgins
- 3Milne
- 24Fyvie
- 4Scully
- 8Yule
- 10Watson
- 11Masson
- 9Megginson
Substitutes
- 2Leighton
- 7Mulligan
- 17Redman
- 18Brown
- 21McCafferty
- 22Meekison
- Referee:
- Chris Graham