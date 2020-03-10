Scottish League Two
Stirling19:45Cove Rangers
Venue: Forthbank Stadium, Scotland

Stirling Albion v Cove Rangers

Line-ups

Stirling

  • 1Hogarth
  • 2Truesdale
  • 6McGregor
  • 5Banner
  • 3Thomson
  • 7Jardine
  • 8Docherty
  • 4Nicoll
  • 11Willis
  • 9Mackin
  • 10Hughes

Substitutes

  • 12Scott
  • 14McLean
  • 15Wright
  • 16Duffy
  • 17Stott
  • 18Heaver
  • 19Nguene Bikey

Cove Rangers

  • 1McKenzie
  • 5Ross
  • 6Strachan
  • 12Higgins
  • 3Milne
  • 24Fyvie
  • 4Scully
  • 8Yule
  • 10Watson
  • 11Masson
  • 9Megginson

Substitutes

  • 2Leighton
  • 7Mulligan
  • 17Redman
  • 18Brown
  • 21McCafferty
  • 22Meekison
Referee:
Chris Graham

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers27212469333665
2Edinburgh City27174649282155
3Cowdenbeath2612593532341
4Elgin27117945321340
5Queen's Park28117103735240
6Stirling27106113328536
7Annan Athletic2794143354-2131
8Stenhousemuir2878133248-1629
9Albion2666143751-1424
10Brechin2745183160-2917
View full Scottish League Two table

