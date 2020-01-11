Edinburgh City v Queen's Park
- From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Cove Rangers
|19
|15
|1
|3
|52
|24
|28
|46
|2
|Edinburgh City
|19
|14
|2
|3
|38
|21
|17
|44
|3
|Cowdenbeath
|18
|10
|2
|6
|25
|18
|7
|32
|4
|Annan Athletic
|19
|8
|3
|8
|29
|36
|-7
|27
|5
|Stirling
|19
|6
|5
|8
|20
|17
|3
|23
|6
|Elgin
|19
|5
|7
|7
|27
|23
|4
|22
|7
|Queen's Park
|19
|6
|4
|9
|25
|29
|-4
|22
|8
|Albion
|18
|5
|4
|9
|26
|36
|-10
|19
|9
|Stenhousemuir
|19
|4
|4
|11
|20
|37
|-17
|16
|10
|Brechin
|19
|4
|2
|13
|23
|44
|-21
|14