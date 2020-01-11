Scottish League Two
Stenhousemuir15:00Brechin
Venue: Ochilview Park

Stenhousemuir v Brechin City

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 11th January 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers19151352242846
2Edinburgh City19142338211744
3Cowdenbeath1810262518732
4Annan Athletic198382936-727
5Stirling196582017323
6Elgin195772723422
7Queen's Park196492529-422
8Albion185492636-1019
9Stenhousemuir1944112037-1716
10Brechin1942132344-2114
