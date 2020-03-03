Cowdenbeath v Albion Rovers
-
- From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Cove Rangers
|26
|20
|2
|4
|66
|31
|35
|62
|2
|Edinburgh City
|26
|16
|4
|6
|46
|28
|18
|52
|3
|Queen's Park
|27
|11
|6
|10
|37
|35
|2
|39
|4
|Elgin
|26
|10
|7
|9
|42
|31
|11
|37
|5
|Cowdenbeath
|24
|11
|4
|9
|33
|31
|2
|37
|6
|Stirling
|25
|10
|5
|10
|32
|25
|7
|35
|7
|Annan Athletic
|26
|9
|3
|14
|33
|54
|-21
|30
|8
|Stenhousemuir
|26
|7
|6
|13
|32
|48
|-16
|27
|9
|Albion
|24
|6
|6
|12
|36
|46
|-10
|24
|10
|Brechin
|26
|4
|5
|17
|29
|57
|-28
|17