Scottish League One
Stranraer19:45Montrose
Venue: Stair Park, Scotland

Stranraer v Montrose

Line-ups

Stranraer

  • 1Currie
  • 22Hamill
  • 2Robertson
  • 4Cummins
  • 3Allan
  • 14Elliott
  • 6McManus
  • 23Thomson
  • 11Vitoria
  • 77Stirling
  • 9Stevenson

Substitutes

  • 10Johnstone
  • 15Wilde
  • 16McIntyre
  • 17Phillips
  • 19Dunn
  • 20Fyfe
  • 21Burgess

Montrose

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Ballantyne
  • 4Allan
  • 17Quinn
  • 3Steeves
  • 7Webster
  • 8Watson
  • 6Masson
  • 19Callaghan
  • 16Johnston
  • 10McLean

Substitutes

  • 9Hawke
  • 12Niang
  • 15Campbell
  • 18Campbell
  • 20Lyons
  • 21Lennox
  • 22Ballantyne
Referee:
Peter Stuart

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers28158549331653
2Falkirk281410454183652
3Airdrieonians28146838271148
4East Fife2812974436845
5Montrose27142114738944
6Dumbarton28115123544-938
7Clyde2897123543-834
8Peterhead2775153044-1426
9Forfar2866162647-2124
10Stranraer26210142856-2816
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you