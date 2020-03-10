Stranraer v Montrose
Line-ups
Stranraer
- 1Currie
- 22Hamill
- 2Robertson
- 4Cummins
- 3Allan
- 14Elliott
- 6McManus
- 23Thomson
- 11Vitoria
- 77Stirling
- 9Stevenson
Substitutes
- 10Johnstone
- 15Wilde
- 16McIntyre
- 17Phillips
- 19Dunn
- 20Fyfe
- 21Burgess
Montrose
- 1Fleming
- 2Ballantyne
- 4Allan
- 17Quinn
- 3Steeves
- 7Webster
- 8Watson
- 6Masson
- 19Callaghan
- 16Johnston
- 10McLean
Substitutes
- 9Hawke
- 12Niang
- 15Campbell
- 18Campbell
- 20Lyons
- 21Lennox
- 22Ballantyne
- Referee:
- Peter Stuart