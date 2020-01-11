Dumbarton v Clyde
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Raith Rovers
|20
|11
|5
|4
|38
|25
|13
|38
|2
|Airdrieonians
|20
|11
|3
|6
|31
|23
|8
|36
|3
|Falkirk
|20
|9
|8
|3
|35
|12
|23
|35
|4
|Montrose
|20
|10
|2
|8
|32
|26
|6
|32
|5
|East Fife
|20
|8
|8
|4
|31
|25
|6
|32
|6
|Dumbarton
|20
|8
|4
|8
|28
|35
|-7
|28
|7
|Peterhead
|20
|6
|4
|10
|24
|30
|-6
|22
|8
|Clyde
|20
|5
|7
|8
|25
|33
|-8
|22
|9
|Forfar
|20
|5
|3
|12
|20
|32
|-12
|18
|10
|Stranraer
|20
|2
|6
|12
|22
|45
|-23
|12