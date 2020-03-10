Scottish Championship
Dundee19:45Ayr
Venue: Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park, Scotland

Dundee v Ayr United

Line-ups

Dundee

  • 36Hazard
  • 7Berra
  • 5Forster
  • 6Meekings
  • 11McDaid
  • 8Byrne
  • 14Dorrans
  • 16Elliott
  • 10McGowan
  • 28Hemmings
  • 9Nelson

Substitutes

  • 2Kerr
  • 4Ness
  • 15Field
  • 17Crankshaw
  • 19Robertson
  • 25Cameron
  • 30Sharp

Ayr

  • 1Doohan
  • 14Houston
  • 5Roscoe-Byrne
  • 15Bell
  • 3Harvie
  • 2Muirhead
  • 8Malley
  • 30Kelly
  • 7Moffat
  • 16Drinan
  • 12Tiffoney

Substitutes

  • 4Kerr
  • 10Forrest
  • 11McCowan
  • 19Hare-Reid
  • 21Ecrepont
  • 23Docherty
  • 28Gillespie
Referee:
John Beaton

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd28185552223059
2Inverness CT26133103631542
3Ayr26124103833540
4Dundee2610883031-138
5Dunfermline27106114035536
6Arbroath26106102426-236
7Morton28106124552-736
8Alloa28710113343-1031
9Queen of Sth2777132737-1028
10Partick Thistle2667133146-1525
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you