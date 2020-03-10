Dundee v Ayr United
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Line-ups
Dundee
- 36Hazard
- 7Berra
- 5Forster
- 6Meekings
- 11McDaid
- 8Byrne
- 14Dorrans
- 16Elliott
- 10McGowan
- 28Hemmings
- 9Nelson
Substitutes
- 2Kerr
- 4Ness
- 15Field
- 17Crankshaw
- 19Robertson
- 25Cameron
- 30Sharp
Ayr
- 1Doohan
- 14Houston
- 5Roscoe-Byrne
- 15Bell
- 3Harvie
- 2Muirhead
- 8Malley
- 30Kelly
- 7Moffat
- 16Drinan
- 12Tiffoney
Substitutes
- 4Kerr
- 10Forrest
- 11McCowan
- 19Hare-Reid
- 21Ecrepont
- 23Docherty
- 28Gillespie
- Referee:
- John Beaton
Match report to follow.