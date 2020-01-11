Partick Thistle v Dundee United
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Listen to live commentary and follow text updates here from 15:00 GMT
Match report to follow.
Listen to live commentary and follow text updates here from 15:00 GMT
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dundee Utd
|20
|16
|1
|3
|44
|15
|29
|49
|2
|Inverness CT
|20
|11
|2
|7
|29
|22
|7
|35
|3
|Ayr
|20
|10
|1
|9
|33
|30
|3
|31
|4
|Dundee
|20
|8
|5
|7
|26
|28
|-2
|29
|5
|Dunfermline
|20
|7
|4
|9
|29
|27
|2
|25
|6
|Queen of Sth
|19
|7
|4
|8
|20
|21
|-1
|25
|7
|Arbroath
|20
|7
|4
|9
|18
|22
|-4
|25
|8
|Partick Thistle
|20
|6
|4
|10
|27
|36
|-9
|22
|9
|Morton
|19
|7
|1
|11
|25
|37
|-12
|22
|10
|Alloa
|20
|4
|6
|10
|21
|34
|-13
|18
With their incessant tit-for-tat carping and statements, Celtic and Rangers are revealing themselves to be be small-time squabblers rather than giant clubs.
Brechin City chairman Ken Ferguson says it is "as bad as it gets" for the side sitting bottom of League Two but thinks they can avoid dropping out the SPFL.
Scotland's sporting star of the decade is unveiled in BBC Scotland chief sportswriter Tom English's final countdown of homegrown heroes.
With the Scottish Premiership now in its three-week winter shutdown, BBC Scotland looks at how the top flight clubs will be spending their break.
You've left out a Champions League winner. Excluded four Uefa Cup finalists. And dismissed the claims of assorted domestic title winners. But who made your best XI of the decade in the Scottish top flight?
One win in their final 17 matches of the year means Hearts have the worst Scottish Premiership record of any side in 2019. But how did your club fare?
Everything you need to know about following football with BBC Sport Scotland