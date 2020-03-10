Scottish Championship
Inverness CT19:45Queen of Sth
Venue: Caledonian Stadium, Inverness, Scotland

Inverness CT v Queen of the South

Line-ups

Inverness CT

  • 1Ridgers
  • 2Rooney
  • 12McHattie
  • 3Tremarco
  • 26Harper
  • 17Storey
  • 8Carson
  • 14Vincent
  • 24Trafford
  • 7Keatings
  • 19Todorov

Substitutes

  • 9White
  • 10Doran Cogan
  • 11Walsh
  • 21MacKay
  • 28MacGregor
  • 42Davies

Queen of Sth

  • 1Stewart
  • 5Ledger
  • 4Kilday
  • 18Semple
  • 8Kidd
  • 15Lyon
  • 6Pybus
  • 23Wilson
  • 2Mercer
  • 10Oliver
  • 11Dobbie

Substitutes

  • 9Hamilton
  • 14Devine
  • 19Petravicius
  • 20Leighfield
  • 22Gourlay
  • 25Paton
Referee:
Steven Reid

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd28185552223059
2Inverness CT26133103631542
3Ayr26124103833540
4Dundee2610883031-138
5Dunfermline27106114035536
6Arbroath26106102426-236
7Morton28106124552-736
8Alloa28710113343-1031
9Queen of Sth2777132737-1028
10Partick Thistle2667133146-1525
