Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United

Newcastle's Paul Dummett could return after four games out with a groin injury

TEAM NEWS

Wolves are monitoring Diogo Jota, who missed the FA Cup tie with Manchester United last week because of a dead leg.

Meanwhile, long-term absentee Willy Boly has returned to training after a broken fibula.

Newcastle's injury problems are easing, with Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett, Andy Carroll and Dwight Gale among those who are fit again.

However, Ki Sung-Yueng, Yoshi Muto and DeAndre Yedlin are all nursing knocks and will be assessed.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@ConorMcNamaraIE: With 12 Europa League games on top of their domestic matches, Wolves' gruelling schedule was bound to take its toll at some stage.

Back-to-back league defeats against Liverpool and Watford - followed by last weekend's FA Cup draw with Manchester United - mean that Nuno Espirito Santo is now looking for a first win in four games.

Having appeared to turn a corner with three wins in four games from the start of December, Newcastle have now lost their past three Premier League matches.

On the plus side, Steve Bruce says "there's light at the end of the tunnel" concerning the Magpies' recent injury crisis.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce: "We've got to find that resilience again and we've got to stop making individual errors. That's cost us badly in the last couple of games, especially away.

"We'll have to defend well, catch them, and create something at the other end."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Newcastle are on a poor run of form and have got lots of injury problems to contend with.

Wolves also suffered a couple of defeats over Christmas but I don't see any cause for concern - they have got so much quality in their squad.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v actors Hugh Grant and Matthew McConaughey

He has earned victory with Huddersfield, Crystal Palace, Birmingham, Sunderland, Hull and Aston Villa.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wolves have failed to win any of their past five home league matches against Newcastle (D2, L3).

Six of the nine Premier League meetings have ended in a draw, including the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves could lose three consecutive league games for the first time this season, equalling their longest losing streak under Nuno Espirito Santo.

They have kept just two clean sheets in their 10 league fixtures at Molineux in 2019-20.

Wolves have scored the first goal in just six different Premier League games this season, fewer than any other side. However, they are unbeaten when opening the scoring (W5, D1).

None of Wolves' last 49 Premier League goals have been scored by an Englishman, excluding own goals.

Raul Jimenez is one goal short of equalling Steven Fletcher's club record of 22 Premier League goals.

Joao Moutinho has provided five Premier League assists since the start of November - a tally bettered only by Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Newcastle United