Premier League
Man Utd15:00Norwich
Venue: Old Trafford

Manchester United v Norwich City

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire
Manchester United's Harry Maguire could return after injuring his hip in the FA Cup last weekend

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire could make a swift return from the hip problem that caused him to miss the midweek Carabao Cup tie.

Jesse Lingard won't play after coming off at half-time in that defeat by Manchester City because of illness.

Norwich will assess Teemu Pukki, who has been struggling with injury.

Fellow forward Josip Drmic is also a doubt with a thigh problem so Norwich could turn to teenager Adam Idah, who scored an FA Cup hat-trick last week.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SimonBrotherton: Nothing less than three points will do for Manchester United after a week in which they failed to have a shot on target in the FA Cup against Wolves and then conceded three first-half goals in a game at Old Trafford for the first time in almost 23 years.

Not only that, but it was Manchester City dismantling them on Tuesday night.

Norwich currently prop the table up, having won only one of the last 16 matches, and they have only managed a paltry five goals away from home all season.

However, United have lost three of their last five league games against sides starting the day in the bottom three.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on bouncing back from the midweek defeat by Manchester City: "Of course you're disappointed when you lose a game against your local rivals.

"But which way is there to go? Do you feel sorry for yourself or do you knuckle down and get ready for the next one? One of the worst traits a footballer can have is feeling sorry for himself.

"The boys have been focused. It's been a disappointing feeling because we know that wasn't the game we wanted but that's football and I'm sure we'll get a reaction."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Manchester United are lacking a lot at the moment, including intensity, invention and quality.

They should still have enough to beat the Premier League's bottom side at Old Trafford though.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v actors Hugh Grant and Matthew McConaughey

Norwich have scored just five league goals away from home this season

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Manchester United have won six of the past seven meetings.
  • United have won eight of their last 10 home league games against Norwich but they did lose 2-1 on the most recent occasion, in 2015.
  • None of the last 15 meetings in all competitions have ended in a draw.

Manchester United

  • Manchester United are unbeaten in eight home league games (W4, D4), although they did lose to Manchester City in the EFL Cup at Old Trafford on Tuesday.
  • United's tally of 31 points is their lowest after 21 matches of a top-flight season since 1989-90.
  • They have kept just three clean sheets in their 21 league games this season.
  • United have been awarded eight Premier League penalties in 2019-20, at least four more than any other team. They have missed half of them.
  • The Red Devils have conceded seven goals from corners in the league this season - only Aston Villa have fared worse.
  • Marcus Rashford, who is due to make his 200th appearance for United, has been involved in 16 Premier League goals this season (12 goals, 4 assists), equalling his previous best tally, set last season.

Norwich City

  • Norwich have won just one of their last 16 league games (D5, L10).
  • They are winless in eight league matches - despite leading in six of those.
  • The Canaries have dropped 14 points from winning positions since the start of December.
  • Daniel Farke's side have conceded 41 league goals, at least three more than any other top-flight side.
  • Norwich are the only team yet to recover a single point from a losing position in the Premier League this season, losing all 13 games in which they've gone behind.
  • Emiliano Buendia has created 19 goalscoring opportunities for Teemu Pukki in the Premier League this season, the most by any player for a team-mate.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool20191049143558
2Leicester21143446192745
3Man City21142556243244
4Chelsea2111373629736
5Man Utd218763225731
6Tottenham218673630630
7Wolves217953027330
8Sheff Utd217862321229
9Crystal Palace217771923-428
10Arsenal216962830-227
11Everton2174102432-825
12Southampton2174102538-1325
13Newcastle2174102033-1325
14Brighton216692529-424
15Burnley2173112434-1024
16West Ham2064102532-722
17Aston Villa2163122737-1021
18Bournemouth2155112032-1220
19Watford2147101734-1719
20Norwich2135132241-1914
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you