Premier League
Leicester15:00Southampton
Venue: King Power Stadium

Leicester City v Southampton

Danny Ings celebrates scoring for Southampton
Southampton's top scorer Danny Ings should return to the starting line-up

TEAM NEWS

Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi faces a month on the sidelines after having surgery on a knee injury he sustained in training.

Defenders Wes Morgan and Filip Benkovic could return after respective groin and knee injuries.

Southampton have no new injury worries, with Danny Ings among those expected to play after being an unused substitute in last weekend's FA Cup.

Full-back Yann Valery, who has a virus, remains on the sidelines.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: For the reverse fixture of THAT game in October, Southampton's social media team have been taking precautions...

The fact that anyone at the club can see the lighter side just 11 weeks on is by virtue of form only bettered by Liverpool over their last eight games - won five, drawn one, lost two is the same as Manchester City and Leicester themselves.

Hats off to Ralph Hasenhuttl, and the suits at the Saints helm who stayed patient in the autumn.

Since the 9-0 (sorry Southampton, my filters are clear!), Danny Ings has scored nine Premier League goals, one more than Jamie Vardy as the current top two English goalscorers match up on Vardy's 33rd birthday. There's plenty left in the young whippet yet!

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl: "We have never been so high in the table since I was here, in 12th position.

"But still the next four fixtures are very difficult, with three very difficult away games, but we showed this season that we can take points in away games, and if you can take points at Chelsea you can take points everywhere."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Southampton are going extremely well at the moment but I just feel Leicester will have a little bit of a point to prove.

Prediction: 2-1

Ayoze Perez has scored a hat-trick in his last two matches against Southampton
Perez' hat-tricks came for Newcastle last April, and for Leicester in October

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Leicester won 9-0 in the reverse fixture in October - the biggest victory by an away side in English top-flight history.
  • However, the Foxes have failed to win any of the past three league meetings at the King Power Stadium (D2, L1).

Leicester City

  • After winning seven straight league games at home, Leicester haven't won either of their past two (D1, L1).
  • However, they have earned 45 points from their opening 21 Premier League games this season, their best record at this stage of a top-flight campaign.
  • Leicester are unbeaten in all 16 Premier League matches this season against teams outside the top five in the table (W14, D2).
  • The Foxes have kept eight clean sheets in this season's Premier League, more than any other team.
  • Leicester's second-half record this season is the best of any team in the division.
  • None of Jamie Vardy's five league goals against Southampton have come at home.
  • James Maddison has scored a league-high eight goals from outside the penalty area since the start of last season.

Southampton

  • Southampton have won four of their past five games in all competitions, drawing the other - it's their longest unbeaten run this season.
  • Saints are attempting to win three straight matches in all competitions for the first time since January 2017.
  • They are vying for a third consecutive away win in the Premier League.
  • Ralph Hasenhuttl's side have earned more points away from home than at St Mary's this season, despite playing a game fewer on the road.
  • Southampton could keep consecutive Premier League clean sheets for the first time since October 2018.
  • Since losing 9-0 to Leicester in October, Saints have conceded just 13 goals in 11 league games.
  • Danny Ings has scored nine goals in as many league starts, and has 13 for the season.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool20191049143558
2Leicester21143446192745
3Man City21142556243244
4Chelsea2111373629736
5Man Utd218763225731
6Tottenham218673630630
7Wolves217953027330
8Sheff Utd217862321229
9Crystal Palace217771923-428
10Arsenal216962830-227
11Everton2174102432-825
12Southampton2174102538-1325
13Newcastle2174102033-1325
14Brighton216692529-424
15Burnley2173112434-1024
16West Ham2064102532-722
17Aston Villa2163122737-1021
18Bournemouth2155112032-1220
19Watford2147101734-1719
20Norwich2135132241-1914
