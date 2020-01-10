Chelsea v Burnley

Chelsea's Christian Pulisic scored a 'perfect' hat-trick - left foot, right foot and a header - in Chelsea's 4-2 win during October's reverse fixture.

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea are hopeful Christian Pulisic and Marcos Alonso will be available after minor injures last weekend.

Long-term absentees Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Marco van Ginkel remain on the sidelines.

Burnley will be without Johann Berg Gudmundsson due to a hamstring injury, while Ashley Barnes is expected to miss out with an ongoing groin problem.

Jay Rodriguez and Phil Bardsley have both missed training this week because of flu and are being assessed.

Chris Wood is likely to recover in time from a hamstring issue, while Ben Gibson is back in training after a groin problem.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: Having lost to Bournemouth and Southampton, Chelsea are in danger of suffering a third consecutive home league defeat for the first time since 1993. Frank Lampard is well aware that home form has not been good enough.

Back then, Burnley were in the third tier of English football; something not lost on chairman Mike Garlick who has been busy reminding fans that just being in the top flight is something Burnley should still see as an achievement.

He's right, of course - but seeking merely to stand still in football rarely goes well.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "There is a belief in what we do from the players and staff. It is a case of delivering on what you know. Last year was another big learning curve. We are only a few details away over the last couple of games.

"If we'd have beaten Villa [in their last league game] people could say, weirdly, that we had a good Christmas, on 27 points and through in the cup. The Premier League is different like that. One game can mean everything is a different view point every week."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I know Chelsea's home form has been a bit iffy but if the Blues play the way we know they can, they will win.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v 'The Gentlemen' stars Hugh Grant and Matthew McConaughey

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea are looking to complete the league double over Burnley for the first time since 2009-10, when Blues head coach Frank Lampard played in both matches.

Burnley have won just one of the 11 Premier League meetings (D3, L7).

Five of the six Premier League points claimed by Burnley in this fixture have come at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea

Chelsea have lost seven of their 21 league matches, just one fewer than the whole of last season.

They have been beaten in five of their past nine league fixtures and kept just one clean sheet in the process.

Chelsea have conceded 29 league goals, eight of them in the final 10 minutes of matches.

The Blues have claimed 14 points at Stamford Bridge, in contrast to 22 in away games.

Christian Pulisic scored three goals from five shots against Burnley in the reverse fixture, opposed to two goals from 35 shots against all other teams.

Callum Hudson-Odoi has been directly involved in 11 goals in his 13 starts at Stamford Bridge in all competitions, scoring five and setting up six.

Burnley