Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool
TEAM NEWS
Tottenham pair Harry Kane and Moussa Sissoko have both been ruled out until April following surgery on respective hamstring and knee injuries.
Danny Rose, Tanguy Ndombele and Harry Winks are all injury doubts.
A host of regulars will return for Liverpool after being rested in the FA Cup, although James Milner and Naby Keita are injured.
Dejan Lovren and Fabinho should be fit to face Manchester United next weekend, but Joel Matip remains out.
MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES
Jonathan Pearce: A Liverpool win would take them to 61 points from their opening 21 games, eclipsing Manchester City's 2017-18 Premier League record of 59. It would also take them to 38 league games unbeaten - the equivalent of a whole season. How Jose Mourinho, with past bitter scores to settle, would love to end the run.
But the leaders have scored in 29 consecutive matches, the best Premier League streak since 2008. Against the suspect Spurs defence they're unlikely to fire blanks.
So Tottenham, without Harry Kane, are almost certain to need two to win. I can't see that happening. Liverpool haven't conceded in the league in 495 minutes. I have a sneaky feeling it might be a draw though.
VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Tottenham: "Very good, organised side, putting emphasis on defending. The team is too good technically to only do that. They have a lot of players in midfield who can create situations.
"It's a home game for them, that usually they would try and create and get a result. We cannot be sure what they will do but we can think about what he [Mourinho] did against us at Manchester United."
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Without Kane, I don't know how Spurs will hurt Liverpool.
Prediction: 1-2
Lawro's full predictions v 'The Gentlemen' stars Hugh Grant and Matthew McConaughey
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Tottenham's solitary victory in their past 14 Premier League meetings with Liverpool was 4-1 at Wembley in October 2017 (D4, L9).
- Liverpool have lost just one of their last six league visits to Spurs (W3, D2), following a run of five consecutive away defeats.
Tottenham Hotspur
- Tottenham have won once in four league games (D1, L2).
- They could go winless in four games in all competitions for the first time since November 2016.
- Spurs have earned one point from a possible 15 against teams above them in the table ahead of the weekend, drawing 2-2 at Manchester City in August.
- They are winless in 11 Premier League fixtures against established top-six opposition (D3, L8).
- Tottenham have kept only one clean sheet in 11 games under Jose Mourinho in all competitions.
- Their total of two Premier League clean sheets this season is the fewest of any team, along with Norwich City.
- Spurs are winless in all four matches without Harry Kane this season, and have won just two of the past 12 games in which Kane has not featured.
Liverpool
- Liverpool have won 11 successive Premier League matches, scoring 28 goals.
- Their return of 19 wins and a draw this season equals the top-flight record after 20 fixtures. It was last set by Manchester City in 2017-18.
- The Reds could become the first side in the top five European leagues to win 20 of their opening 21 matches.
- Liverpool are unbeaten in their past eight league games in London (W5, D3). They could win four successive fixtures in the capital for the first time since October 1989.
- Jurgen Klopp's side have scored in 29 consecutive matches, the best run of any Premier League side since Manchester United's run of 36 games ended in November 2008.
- Liverpool have had 16 different goalscorers in the Premier League this season, three more than any other team.
- Sadio Mane has registered six goals and five assists in his past nine league appearances.
- Trent Alexander-Arnold has eight Premier League assists. Only Kevin de Bruyne, with 12, has more.
- Alisson has saved a league-high 81% of the shots he has faced.