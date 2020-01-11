Macclesfield Town v Oldham Athletic
-
- From the section League Two
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Swindon
|26
|15
|5
|6
|46
|28
|18
|50
|2
|Exeter
|25
|13
|8
|4
|35
|27
|8
|47
|3
|Crewe
|24
|13
|5
|6
|46
|29
|17
|44
|4
|Bradford
|25
|12
|8
|5
|32
|20
|12
|44
|5
|Cheltenham
|25
|10
|11
|4
|38
|20
|18
|41
|6
|Plymouth
|24
|12
|5
|7
|37
|26
|11
|41
|7
|Forest Green
|26
|11
|8
|7
|28
|20
|8
|41
|8
|Colchester
|25
|10
|10
|5
|35
|23
|12
|40
|9
|Northampton
|25
|11
|6
|8
|34
|28
|6
|39
|10
|Port Vale
|25
|8
|11
|6
|32
|31
|1
|35
|11
|Walsall
|26
|9
|6
|11
|25
|33
|-8
|33
|12
|Salford
|26
|8
|8
|10
|32
|36
|-4
|32
|13
|Cambridge
|26
|8
|7
|11
|30
|31
|-1
|31
|14
|Scunthorpe
|26
|8
|7
|11
|34
|36
|-2
|31
|15
|Newport
|23
|7
|9
|7
|21
|21
|0
|30
|16
|Crawley
|26
|6
|11
|9
|33
|36
|-3
|29
|17
|Grimsby
|24
|7
|8
|9
|24
|28
|-4
|29
|18
|Mansfield
|26
|6
|9
|11
|33
|38
|-5
|27
|19
|Leyton Orient
|25
|6
|8
|11
|32
|42
|-10
|26
|20
|Oldham
|25
|6
|8
|11
|25
|40
|-15
|26
|21
|Carlisle
|25
|6
|7
|12
|23
|40
|-17
|25
|22
|Macclesfield
|24
|6
|11
|7
|23
|26
|-3
|23
|23
|Stevenage
|25
|2
|12
|11
|15
|30
|-15
|18
|24
|Morecambe
|25
|4
|6
|15
|20
|44
|-24
|18