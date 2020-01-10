Championship
Wigan15:00Bristol City
Venue: DW Stadium

Wigan Athletic v Bristol City

Lee Johnson
Lee Johnson's Bristol City have lost five of their past six Championship games
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Wigan Athletic will be without Chelsea loanee defender Dujon Sterling when they take on Bristol City in the Championship on Saturday.

Sterling was forced off with a hamstring injury in the Latics' FA Cup defeat by Leicester City last weekend.

Bristol City will have Ashley Williams back from a one-game ban which followed his red card against Brentford.

Midfielder Adam Nagy is struggling with an ankle problem despite playing in their FA Cup draw with Shrewsbury.

Match facts

  • Wigan are unbeaten in three league games against Bristol City (W1 D2) since losing both games against them in the 2016-17 season.
  • The home side has won just three of the last 12 league meetings between Wigan and Bristol City (W3 D6 L3).
  • Wigan's 3-2 win against Birmingham ended a 13-game wait for a league win - they last won consecutively in August 2019.
  • Bristol City have lost five of their last six league games (W1), as many as in their previous 25 combined (W10 D10 L5).
  • No Championship side has scored fewer goals this season than Wigan (24), scoring more than once in just two of their last 12 games.
  • Bristol City forward Andreas Weimann (nine goals) is aiming to reach 10+ league goals in consecutive campaigns for the first time in his career.

Saturday 11th January 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds26157443212252
2West Brom261410248282052
3Brentford26134941202143
4Nottm Forest2512763425943
5Fulham26126840301042
6Swansea2611873230241
7Millwall26101063432240
8Sheff Wed26116937261139
9Hull2611694034639
10Preston2611693632439
11Bristol City2610883940-138
12Cardiff2691073840-237
13Blackburn26106103434036
14Reading25105103328535
15QPR26105114448-435
16Middlesbrough268992632-633
17Derby268992634-833
18Birmingham2685133143-1229
19Charlton2677123437-328
20Huddersfield2677123042-1228
21Stoke2673163342-924
22Wigan2658132439-1523
23Barnsley2649133349-1621
24Luton2663173256-2421
