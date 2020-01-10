Blackburn Rovers v Preston North End
- From the section Championship
Blackburn Rovers will have Ryan Nyambe and Lewis Holtby available for their Lancashire derby against Preston North End on Saturday.
The pair have been absent for their past three matches because of injuries but have now returned to training.
Preston boss Alex Neil may give a debut to new signing Scott Sinclair, who joined this week from Celtic.
The midfielder joined on Thursday and could start if the club receive international clearance by Saturday.
Match facts
- Blackburn have picked up just one point in their last six league games against Preston (W0 D1 L5), drawing 2-2 in March 2017.
- Preston have not won consecutive away league games against Blackburn Rovers since April 1950.
- After going unbeaten in eight matches (W5 D3), Blackburn have lost their last two league games. Indeed, Rovers have not suffered three consecutive league defeats since April 2019.
- Preston are winless in four league games (D2 L2), losing the last two in a row. In fact, the Lilywhites have won just two of their last 10 in league competition (W2 D2 L6).
- Blackburn's Stewart Downing scored last time out versus Nottingham Forest - he has not scored in consecutive league appearances since December 2014 in the Premier League with West Ham.
- Paul Gallagher has created more goalscoring chances than any other Preston player in the Championship this season (34), although only two of those have resulted in a goal.