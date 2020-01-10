Championship
Blackburn15:00Preston
Venue: Ewood Park

Blackburn Rovers v Preston North End

Blackburn winger Stewart Downing
Stewart Downing scored in Blackburn's most recent Championship game - a 3-2 loss at Nottingham Forest on 1 January
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Blackburn Rovers will have Ryan Nyambe and Lewis Holtby available for their Lancashire derby against Preston North End on Saturday.

The pair have been absent for their past three matches because of injuries but have now returned to training.

Preston boss Alex Neil may give a debut to new signing Scott Sinclair, who joined this week from Celtic.

The midfielder joined on Thursday and could start if the club receive international clearance by Saturday.

Match facts

  • Blackburn have picked up just one point in their last six league games against Preston (W0 D1 L5), drawing 2-2 in March 2017.
  • Preston have not won consecutive away league games against Blackburn Rovers since April 1950.
  • After going unbeaten in eight matches (W5 D3), Blackburn have lost their last two league games. Indeed, Rovers have not suffered three consecutive league defeats since April 2019.
  • Preston are winless in four league games (D2 L2), losing the last two in a row. In fact, the Lilywhites have won just two of their last 10 in league competition (W2 D2 L6).
  • Blackburn's Stewart Downing scored last time out versus Nottingham Forest - he has not scored in consecutive league appearances since December 2014 in the Premier League with West Ham.
  • Paul Gallagher has created more goalscoring chances than any other Preston player in the Championship this season (34), although only two of those have resulted in a goal.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds26157443212252
2West Brom261410248282052
3Brentford26134941202143
4Nottm Forest2512763425943
5Fulham26126840301042
6Swansea2611873230241
7Millwall26101063432240
8Sheff Wed26116937261139
9Hull2611694034639
10Preston2611693632439
11Bristol City2610883940-138
12Cardiff2691073840-237
13Blackburn26106103434036
14Reading25105103328535
15QPR26105114448-435
16Middlesbrough268992632-633
17Derby268992634-833
18Birmingham2685133143-1229
19Charlton2677123437-328
20Huddersfield2677123042-1228
21Stoke2673163342-924
22Wigan2658132439-1523
23Barnsley2649133349-1621
24Luton2663173256-2421
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you