Blackburn Rovers v Preston North End

Stewart Downing scored in Blackburn's most recent Championship game - a 3-2 loss at Nottingham Forest on 1 January

Blackburn Rovers will have Ryan Nyambe and Lewis Holtby available for their Lancashire derby against Preston North End on Saturday.

The pair have been absent for their past three matches because of injuries but have now returned to training.

Preston boss Alex Neil may give a debut to new signing Scott Sinclair, who joined this week from Celtic.

The midfielder joined on Thursday and could start if the club receive international clearance by Saturday.

