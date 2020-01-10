Championship
Brentford12:30QPR
Venue: Griffin Park

Brentford v Queens Park Rangers

QPR winger Bright Osayi-Samuel
QPR have scored 11 goals in their past two games, with Bright Osayi-Samuel netting three of them
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Brentford boss Thomas Frank will revert back to his first choice XI, having made 10 changes for their FA Cup tie against Stoke last Saturday.

The Bees remain without long-term absentees Sergi Canos and Nikos Karelis, who both have knee injuries.

Queens Park Rangers defender Yoann Barbet will miss the meeting with his former club with a hamstring injury.

Grant Hall, Eberechi Eze and Nahki Wells could all return after missing the 5-1 win over Swansea in the FA Cup.

The R's are the second-highest goalscorers in the Championship, but start the weekend 15th - six points off the play-offs.

Third-placed Brentford have won their past six home games in all competitions, and have conceded the fewest goals in the division - 20 in 26 games.

Match facts

  • Brentford have won their last four home league games against QPR, winning 3-0 at Griffin Park last season. The Bees have never won five consecutive home league fixtures against the R's.
  • QPR have won just one of their last seven league games against Brentford (W1 D1 L5), winning 3-2 at home in November 2018.
  • Brentford have lost just one of their last 11 league matches at Griffin Park (W7 D3 L1), winning the last five in a row. The Bees last won six consecutive home league games in May 2014 (a run of seven), en route to winning promotion to the Championship.
  • QPR have won five away league matches in 2019-20 (W5 D1 L6) - as many as they had won in the entire 2018-19 campaign (W5 D6 L12).
  • Ebere Eze is the first QPR player aged 21 or under to reach 10+ league goals in a season since Adel Taarabt in 2010-11.
  • Brentford's Ollie Watkins has been directly involved in eight goals in his last eight Championship games (six goals, two assists).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds26157443212252
2West Brom261410248282052
3Brentford26134941202143
4Nottm Forest2512763425943
5Fulham26126840301042
6Swansea2611873230241
7Millwall26101063432240
8Sheff Wed26116937261139
9Hull2611694034639
10Preston2611693632439
11Bristol City2610883940-138
12Cardiff2691073840-237
13Blackburn26106103434036
14Reading25105103328535
15QPR26105114448-435
16Middlesbrough268992632-633
17Derby268992634-833
18Birmingham2685133143-1229
19Charlton2677123437-328
20Huddersfield2677123042-1228
21Stoke2673163342-924
22Wigan2658132439-1523
23Barnsley2649133349-1621
24Luton2663173256-2421
View full Championship table

