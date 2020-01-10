Reading v Nottingham Forest

Lewis Grabban (centre) has scored four goals in his previous three appearances for Nottingham Forest

Reading boss Mark Bowen is likely to recall most of the players who were rested for their FA Cup draw with League One Blackpool last week.

Romania international striker George Puscas could be available after missing a month with a shoulder injury.

Forest may also make wholesale changes to the side which lost 2-0 to Chelsea in the FA Cup last week.

Seventeen-year-old striker Alex Mighton could feature, having impressed at Stamford Bridge.

Both clubs are hoping to continue recent winning runs in the Championship when they meet at the Madejski Stadium on Saturday.

The Royals have won their past four league games to move well clear of the relegation zone, while Forest's three successive victories during the festive period lifted them to fourth.

