Championship
Hull15:00Fulham
Venue: KCOM Stadium

Hull City v Fulham

Hull forward Jarrod Bowen
Jarrod Bowen has scored 17 goals in all competitions for Hull this season
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Hull City striker Josh Magennis could feature for the first time since November after a hamstring injury.

Forward Keane Lewis-Potter is expected to keep his place after starting in the 3-2 win at Rotherham in the FA Cup.

Fulham defender Stephen Sessegnon is doubtful because of the groin injury that kept him out of the FA Cup victory over Aston Villa.

Midfielder Harry Arter (calf) came on to score the winner in that game in his first appearance since October.

Match facts

  • Hull are unbeaten in five home league games against Fulham (W4 D1) since losing 3-0 back in October 1996 in a fourth-tier match.
  • Fulham have managed just one win in their last eight league games against Hull (D2 L5), winning 2-1 in September 2017.
  • Hull have won three of their last four matches in the Championship (L1), last winning three in a row at the start of November last year.
  • Fulham are without a win in three away league games (D1 L2), since a 2-1 win at Swansea in November. Fulham last conceded more than three goals in consecutive away Championship games in December 2017.
  • Fulham's Bobby De Cordova-Reid has scored three goals in his last three league appearances, one more than he bagged in his previous 27 (two).
  • Hull's Jarrod Bowen has been directly involved in more Championship goals this season than any other player (16 goals, six assists). Indeed, Bowen has scored or assisted 16 goals in his last 15 league appearances (12 goals, four assists).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds26157443212252
2West Brom261410248282052
3Brentford26134941202143
4Nottm Forest2512763425943
5Fulham26126840301042
6Swansea2611873230241
7Millwall26101063432240
8Sheff Wed26116937261139
9Hull2611694034639
10Preston2611693632439
11Bristol City2610883940-138
12Cardiff2691073840-237
13Blackburn26106103434036
14Reading25105103328535
15QPR26105114448-435
16Middlesbrough268992632-633
17Derby268992634-833
18Birmingham2685133143-1229
19Charlton2677123437-328
20Huddersfield2677123042-1228
21Stoke2673163342-924
22Wigan2658132439-1523
23Barnsley2649133349-1621
24Luton2663173256-2421
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you