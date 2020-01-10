Hull City v Fulham

Jarrod Bowen has scored 17 goals in all competitions for Hull this season

Hull City striker Josh Magennis could feature for the first time since November after a hamstring injury.

Forward Keane Lewis-Potter is expected to keep his place after starting in the 3-2 win at Rotherham in the FA Cup.

Fulham defender Stephen Sessegnon is doubtful because of the groin injury that kept him out of the FA Cup victory over Aston Villa.

Midfielder Harry Arter (calf) came on to score the winner in that game in his first appearance since October.

Match facts