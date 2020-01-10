Hull City v Fulham
Hull City striker Josh Magennis could feature for the first time since November after a hamstring injury.
Forward Keane Lewis-Potter is expected to keep his place after starting in the 3-2 win at Rotherham in the FA Cup.
Fulham defender Stephen Sessegnon is doubtful because of the groin injury that kept him out of the FA Cup victory over Aston Villa.
Midfielder Harry Arter (calf) came on to score the winner in that game in his first appearance since October.
Match facts
- Hull are unbeaten in five home league games against Fulham (W4 D1) since losing 3-0 back in October 1996 in a fourth-tier match.
- Fulham have managed just one win in their last eight league games against Hull (D2 L5), winning 2-1 in September 2017.
- Hull have won three of their last four matches in the Championship (L1), last winning three in a row at the start of November last year.
- Fulham are without a win in three away league games (D1 L2), since a 2-1 win at Swansea in November. Fulham last conceded more than three goals in consecutive away Championship games in December 2017.
- Fulham's Bobby De Cordova-Reid has scored three goals in his last three league appearances, one more than he bagged in his previous 27 (two).
- Hull's Jarrod Bowen has been directly involved in more Championship goals this season than any other player (16 goals, six assists). Indeed, Bowen has scored or assisted 16 goals in his last 15 league appearances (12 goals, four assists).