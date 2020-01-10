Barnsley v Huddersfield Town

Danny Cowley's Huddersfield are five points above the Championship relegation zone

Barnsley could give debuts to Marcel Ritzmaier and Kilian Ludewig after the pair joined this week.

Top scorer Cauley Woodrow is again set to miss out with a hamstring injury.

Huddersfield Town midfielder Jonathan Hogg starts a two-match ban after picking up his 10th booking of the season in the defeat by Stoke City on New Year's Day.

The Terriers have no new injury concerns after losing to Southampton in the FA Cup last week.

Match facts