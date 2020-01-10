Luton Town v Birmingham City

Luton Town have gone six Championship games without a win, taking only one point during that sequence

Luton could name the same side that lost 4-0 at Premier League Bournemouth in the FA Cup third round last weekend.

Striker Elliot Lee and midfielder Andrew Shinnie hope to start again, but Dan Potts (groin) is a doubt.

Birmingham are without midfielder Ivan Sunjic, who serves a ban for a red card in their cup win over Blackburn.

Defender Marc Roberts (ankle) and midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld (knee) could return from long-term injuries later this month.

Match facts