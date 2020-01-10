Luton Town v Birmingham City
Luton could name the same side that lost 4-0 at Premier League Bournemouth in the FA Cup third round last weekend.
Striker Elliot Lee and midfielder Andrew Shinnie hope to start again, but Dan Potts (groin) is a doubt.
Birmingham are without midfielder Ivan Sunjic, who serves a ban for a red card in their cup win over Blackburn.
Defender Marc Roberts (ankle) and midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld (knee) could return from long-term injuries later this month.
Match facts
- Luton have not hosted Birmingham in a league game since October 2006, winning 3-2. They are unbeaten in seven home league games against the Blues (W3 D4) since losing 3-2 in 1979.
- Birmingham have not completed a league double over Luton since the 1979-80 season.
- Luton Town have faced more shots (408) and conceded more goals (56) than any other Championship team this season.
- Birmingham City have lost five of their last six league games (D1), shipping 16 goals in those five defeats (3.2 per game).
- Since the start of last season, Birmingham City striker Lukas Jutkiewicz has scored more headed goals than any other Championship player (11).
- Five of Luton's last seven league goals have come via set pieces (two corners, two free-kicks, one penalty), this after 10 of their previous 11 came in open play.