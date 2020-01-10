Championship
Charlton15:00West Brom
Venue: The Valley

Charlton Athletic v West Bromwich Albion

Charlie Austin
West Bromwich Albion knocked Charlton out of the FA Cup on Sunday, winning 1-0 at The Valley
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Charlton Athletic are without striker Lyle Taylor as they face last Sunday's FA Cup conquerors West Bromwich Albion for the second weekend running.

As well as Josh Cullen (ankle) and Taylor (hamstring), Albion loan man Sam Field (knee) is out and would not be able to play against his parent club.

Albion have West Ham loan man Grady Diangana (back) available again after missing the last five matches.

Full-backs Nathan Ferguson (knee) and Kieran Gibbs (hamstring) remain out.

Albion will be a lot nearer full strength after making a host of changes for their 1-0 FA Cup third-round win at The Valley.

The Baggies start the day in second place, level on points with Championship pacesetters Leeds United - and 24 clear of early season leaders Charlton Athletic.

The Addicks, who twice came from behind to draw 2-2 at The Hawthorns earlier in the season, have now slipped to 19th, just five points off the relegation places, after a run of just win in 14 league games.

Match facts

  • Charlton Athletic lost at home to West Bromwich Albion last Sunday in the FA Cup - but they have lost just one of their last 14 home league games against the Baggies.
  • Albion are unbeaten in their last four league games against Charlton, since a 2-1 top flight defeat at The Hawthorns in September 2005.
  • Charlton's 3-2 victory against Bristol City on Boxing Day ended a five-match winless league run at The Valley.
  • Albion have lost only once in their last six away league trips to London, winning three of them.
  • Macauley Bonne has scored five league goals from seven shots on target at The Valley this season - more than any other Charlton player.
  • The Baggies have only lost twice in 26 league games in 2019-20 - the least in the Championship. It matches their two defeats in 26 games in 1901-02, when they were promoted to the top flight as champions.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds26157443212252
2West Brom261410248282052
3Brentford26134941202143
4Nottm Forest2512763425943
5Fulham26126840301042
6Swansea2611873230241
7Millwall26101063432240
8Sheff Wed26116937261139
9Hull2611694034639
10Preston2611693632439
11Bristol City2610883940-138
12Cardiff2691073840-237
13Blackburn26106103434036
14Reading25105103328535
15QPR26105114448-435
16Middlesbrough268992632-633
17Derby268992634-833
18Birmingham2685133143-1229
19Charlton2677123437-328
20Huddersfield2677123042-1228
21Stoke2673163342-924
22Wigan2658132439-1523
23Barnsley2649133349-1621
24Luton2663173256-2421
Find a club, activity or sport near you