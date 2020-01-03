Nathael Julan: Guingamp's French striker dies in car crash aged 23

Julan had a loan spell at Ligue 2 Valenciennes in the 2018-19 season, scoring twice in 13 appearances

Guingamp striker Nathael Julan has died after being involved in a car crash following training on Friday.

Reports said the accident happened in Pordic, Brittany, around 15:00 GMT.

Frenchman Julan, 23, began his career at Le Havre in Ligue 1 and made 11 senior appearances for Guingamp.

"Guingamp is in mourning," a club statement read. "On this tragic day, all the members of the club join together to send their sad condolences to Nathael's family."

Guingamp, who play in the French second tier and are currently on a winter break, have cancelled a friendly against Concarneau scheduled for Saturday.