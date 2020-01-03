Wendie Renard loses Fifa trophy on a train and appeals for its return

Renard (left) at the Ballon d'Or ceremony in December

France defender Wendie Renard says the trophy she received for being named in Fifa's team of the year has gone missing after being left on a train.

The 29-year-old misplaced a suitcase containing two of her trophies on the Paris-Lyon service on Thursday.

When she returned to the station, staff from train operator SNCF gave her the bag but only one trophy was inside.

Renard, who came sixth in this year's Women's Ballon d'Or, has appealed for help in retrieving the missing trophy.