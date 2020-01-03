Alex Woodyard: Tranmere Rovers sign midfielder on loan from Peterborough United
Tranmere Rovers have signed midfielder Alex Woodyard on loan from fellow League One side Peterborough United until the end of the season.
The 26-year-old joined Peterborough from Lincoln City in 2018 and has made 70 appearances for the club.
"I've played in a few different leagues and I played a lot in League One last year, so hopefully I can come in and help the team," Woodyard said.
"I'm excited to be joining and I can't wait to get started."
