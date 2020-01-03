Manchester City: Pep Guardiola confident Fernandinho will sign new deal

Fernandinho has played 22 times for Manchester City this season

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he is confident Fernandinho will sign a new contract despite his current deal ending this summer.

The 34-year-old Brazil midfielder has begun talks with City.

He has won three Premier League titles since joining from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013.

"Of course [I'd like him to stay]. I'm so confident and I'm so delighted with the three and a half years we've had together," Guardiola said.

"He does not have to convince me to stay longer - he convinced me on day one. He knows exactly the opinion we have about what he's done at the club for many years.

"He is one of the greatest players this club has had in its whole history."

Fernandinho has switched to defence this season after the departure of Vincent Kompany and then injury to Aymeric Laporte left Guardiola short at the back.

John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi have also missed games and lacked form, leaving Fernandinho as clear first choice in the position.

Guardiola said Laporte, who has been out since August with a knee injury, is now nearing a return.

"Yesterday was the first time he trained with the team for 10 or 15 minutes," Guardiola said.

"He's getting better, he feels good. I think in the next week he'll complete all the training sessions with us."