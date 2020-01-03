Matija Sarkic: Livingston disappointed after goalkeeper recalled by Aston Villa

Montenegro cap Matija Sarkic has returned to parent club Aston Villa

Livingston say it is "incredibly disappointing" goalkeeper Matija Sarkic has been recalled by Aston Villa.

Sarkic has kept seven clean sheets in 18 appearances for the Scottish Premiership side since joining on loan.

The 22-year-old also made his international debut for Montenegro in a 2-0 win over Belarus in November.

"This is incredibly disappointing news for all at Livingston FC given the level of performance we've seen from Matty this season," said a statement.

Sarkic returned to his parent club after Villa's first-choice goalkeeper Tom Heaton was ruled out for the rest of the season with knee ligament damage.