Jevani Brown: Forest Green sign Colchester midfielder on loan for the remainder of the season

Colchester United have loaned attacking midfielder Jevani Brown to Forest Green Rovers for the remainder of the League Two season.

The 25-year-old has played 17 times for the U's but started just five in the league, and has moved to the New Lawn for first-team opportunities.

Brown was a regular at Cambridge United last season, playing 48 games in all competitions before moving last summer.

"I just want to get myself back on the pitch," Brown told the club website.

"The club is in a really good position going into the backend of the season with where they are in the table and hopefully I can be a part of potentially getting them promoted."

Rovers boss Mark Cooper will be able to select the former Stamford and Kettering player for Saturday's game away to Crawley Town.

