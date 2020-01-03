Luke Southwood: Hamilton bid to extend goalkeeper's loan

Luke Southwood made his Hamilton debut against Rangers in November

Hamilton Academical are in talks with Reading to extend the loan of goalkeeper Luke Southwood until summer.

He has made seven appearances for the Scottish Premiership club after making his debut in November.

The 22-year-old returned to his parent club at the end of his six-month deal.

"The club wishes to bring Luke back to Hamilton for the remainder of the season and are currently in talks with Reading with the aim of doing so," said Hamilton on their website.