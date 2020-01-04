Wayne Routledge: Swansea City heading in right direction under Steve Cooper

Wayne Routledge (centre) celebrates after scoring Swansea City's late winner at Leeds in August

Wayne Routledge reckons Swansea City are heading in the right direction under Steve Cooper.

Routledge, 34, is the senior figure in Cooper's squad and has played for 10 Swans bosses.

The winger believes Swansea's current head coach will bring success to the club if he is given time.

"What he is doing with the club is the right thing to do," Routledge told BBC Sport Wales.

"It's not as easy as picking up a team and saying do this and do that and it works.

"You have managers like Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho who can go out and buy £50m, £60m or £70m players and maybe it's a bit easier.

"Here it's different. Sometimes you have to have a bit more patience and realise it's not a short-term process. It's going to be a long-term process but if that process gets you to where you need to be, it's worth sticking with."

Routledge says continuity when it comes to Swansea's style has been a key factor under Cooper, whose team have struggled for consistency in results after a remarkable start to the season.

"He had a honeymoon period at the start and we were on top of the world, then we have a few bumpy results and go down a bit," he added.

"But he never changed. He was always the same which is the sign of someone who believes in what he is doing and believes in his team. That's a very good thing, especially with the young players we have.

Steve Cooper succeeded Graham Potter at Swansea City in June 2019

"To feed them belief and confidence is very good."

Swansea's next Championship assignment is against Cardiff City on 12 January, but their immediate focus is on Sunday's FA Cup third-round trip to Queens Park Rangers.

Swansea reached the last eight of the cup last season before losing in contentious fashion to Manchester City.

"Any time you play in the FA Cup it's a special occasion," said former Rangers player Routledge.

"I understand why some of the top clubs who go around the world have to rest players, but there is still an allure to it.

"That's why it has so many viewers. You saw last year with our cup run and how unlucky we were, it's still very, very respected all over the world."

Cooper may rest some players at QPR but is relishing his first assignment in the competition.

"It's the FA Cup - brilliant," he said.

"Life in the Championship is having loads of games and having the resilience to keep going. I don't see the cup one bit as a hindrance."