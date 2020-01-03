St Johnstone: Away ticket allocation for Celtic & Rangers games increased

St Johnstone supporters will occupy only one stand for the visits of Celtic and Rangers

St Johnstone will give Celtic and Rangers supporters three stands for the remaining Premiership games at McDiarmid Park this season.

The trial move will see home fans housed solely in the West Stand, which holds in excess of 3,000.

It follows a reduction in the number of season ticket holders attending games against the top two.

The club hope the move will lead to a "partisan atmosphere" from the home support, and increased income.

Saints host Celtic on 29 January, while Rangers are due to visit Perth on 23 February, with Tommy Wright's side currently five points off a top six place.