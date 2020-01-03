National League news - January 2020

Jake Beesley made his Solihull loan move from Salford permanent

BBC Sport tracks the latest news stories from the National League, including managerial announcements, new signings and contract extensions.

3 January

Solihull Moors have signed forward Jake Beesley from League Two Salford City.

The 23-year-old, who spent the first half of the season on loan at Solihull, has signed a three-and-a-half year deal at the National League promotion hopefuls.