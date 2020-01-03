James McClean: Barnsley charged after alleged abuse of Stoke City winger

Republic of Ireland international James McClean has played for Sunderland, Wigan, West Bromwich Albion and Stoke

Barnsley have been charged by the Football Association after Stoke City's James McClean was allegedly subjected to sectarian abuse in the Championship game between the two sides in November.

The Potters winger, 30, does not wear a poppy on his shirt for the games scheduled around Remembrance Day.

McClean is from Londonderry, where in 1972 British soldiers shot civilian protestors during 'Bloody Sunday'.

Barnsley have until Friday, 10 January to respond to the charge.

They said in a statement: "Barnsley Football Club has a zero tolerance policy on any form of discrimination. As a club, we are saddened to have had this charge brought against us.

"We will await and respect the outcome of the FA's charge against us before communicating further on this matter."

The Potters won the game at Oakwell 4-2.

On Wednesday, an announcement was made over the public address system at Huddersfield warning fans about "offensive behaviour" affecting the game between the Terriers and Stoke after it was alleged that sectarian chants were aimed at Republic of Ireland international McClean.

The Professional Footballers' Association has said it plans to hold talks with the English Football League and refereeing body Professional Game Match Officials Limited to discuss how to deal with the issue.