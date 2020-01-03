Cymru Premier & non-league round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Saturday, 4 January

Penybont v Caernarfon Town; 14:30 GMT: Caernarfon will be looking to bounce back after a two consecutive defeats against Bala over the festive period but victory for the fifth place side on Saturday would seal a top six spot. Penybont are in the bottom two and one of three teams on 11 points that are only separated by goal difference. Caernarfon won 3-2 when the sides met at The Oval in September.

BetVictor Southern Premier South

Saturday, 4 January

Merthyr Town v Harrow Borough; 15:00 GMT

Orchard Welsh Premier Women's League

Sunday, 5 January

Cardiff City FC Women v Abergavenny Women; 14:00 GMT

Cyncoed Ladies v Port Talbot Town Ladies; 14:00 GMT

Swansea City Ladies v Cardiff Met Women; 14:00 GMT