Lukas Nmecha: Manchester City striker joins Middlesbrough on loan

Lukas Nmecha is a Germany Under-21 international

Middlesbrough have signed Manchester City striker Lukas Nmecha on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan with Wolfsburg.

Nmecha, who spent last season with Preston, is the second City player to join Boro this week after winger Patrick Roberts signed on Thursday.

"He is another young, hungry player of real quality and it's great that we've been able to get him," boss Jonathan Woodgate told the club website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.