Herbie Kane: Liverpool midfielder joins Hull City on loan

Herbie Kane has made two appearances for Liverpool this season

Hull City have signed Liverpool midfielder Herbie Kane on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old played under Tigers boss Grant McCann during a season-long loan spell with Doncaster last season.

He could make his debut for the Championship side against Rotherham in the FA Cup on Saturday.

"It was nice to come in this morning and meet the lads and it's great to be linking up with the gaffer again," Kane told Hull's website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.