Nathaniel Mendez-Laing: Cardiff City winger likely to miss rest of the season

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing was stretchered off during the first half of Cardiff City's game at Hillsborough

Cardiff City winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing is likely to miss the rest of the season with a serious hamstring injury.

The former Wolves player was injured in the 2-1 Championship victory at Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday, 29 December.

Cardiff manager Neil Harris has revealed Mendez-Laing, 27, will have surgery next week.

"He has completely ruptured the hamstring," said Harris.

"The early diagnosis of the scan is that he is not going to play again or is very unlikely to play again this season.

"So he is certainly ruled out for the foreseeable future. Once he sees the specialist on Monday and has the operation - probably on Tuesday - we might get more of an idea of whether there's any hope at all of getting him back sooner than we expect.

"But at the moment we have to presume it's worst-case scenario."

Mendez-Laing, a free signing from Rochdale in 2017, has started 15 Championship games this season and was the first goalscorer under the Harris regime in the 2-2 draw at Charlton Athletic in November.

"He has been great around the place," said Harris.

"As a winger he is going to be like Junior Hoilett and Josh Murphy, like Gavin Whyte - one minute up there, next minute they are going to be down on performances - but that is what they are. That's why fans love watching wingers play, I love wingers in my team.

"So it's a disappointment but what I will say is moving on from Mendez's disappointment, there has to be an opportunity for somebody else now to grasp that."

Harris demands FA Cup response

Cardiff host League Two strugglers Carlisle United in an FA Cup third-round encounter on Saturday, on the back of the 6-1 Championship thrashing at Queens Park Rangers.

Harris - who was highly critical of his players immediately after the New Year's Day defeat - did not spare himself and has relived the Bluebirds debacle.

"I watched the whole game again straight afterwards," he said, "and the first hour again yesterday.

Cardiff City suffered their heaviest defeat of the season at QPR on New Year's Day

"I just have to have clarity in my mind. You need to make calm decisions, it gives you reflection time to reflect on your own decisions. I am hugely honest about myself, team selection, shape, formation, tactics, subs. Everything.

"Did I make mistakes on the day? Yes. I am the first to admit I made mistakes. Did the players make mistakes on the day? Yes they did. I hope they would admit to them.

"Honesty is important in this game and where we are at, at the moment, honesty is vital."

The 42-year-old, who guided Millwall to two FA Cup quarter-finals and played for the Lions in the 2004 final at the Millennium Stadium, is looking for an immediate bounce back against Carlisle, believing a good cup run can provide momentum in the league.

"Winning games is vital coming off the back of the disappointment we have had in the last league outing," Harris said. "Yes a huge focus will swing towards the derby, a huge game next week against Swansea.

"This is an opportunity for me to see more of the group, to see a reaction from the group, because I know I will get it against Swansea in a sold-out Cardiff City Stadium. That's not an issue.

"I want to see a hunger and mentality in my group tomorrow."