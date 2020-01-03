Reece Brown: Peterborough United sign Huddersfield Town midfielder on loan

Reece Brown's Huddersfield deal expires in 2022

League One side Peterborough United have signed midfielder Reece Brown on loan from Huddersfield Town until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old joined the Championship Terriers in June but has made just one Carabao Cup appearance this term.

Before that Brown scored 13 goals in 78 League Two games for Forest Green.

"We have stuck to what wanted to do, we were in for him in the summer and just had to wait a little longer to get it done," said Posh boss Darren Ferguson.

Former Birmingham player Brown could make his Peterborough debut in their FA Cup third-round tie at Burnley on Saturday.

